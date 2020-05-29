App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Money making opportunity lies in the mid & smallcap stocks: Gautam Shah

A lot of midcaps have corrected significantly in the recent market fall. I think there is a great opportunity in the mid and smallcap segments if someone has a timeframe of 3-5 years.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Battling the COVID-19 storm, the Indian market has shown resilience and it looks like, with Nifty50 trading around 9500, most of the bad news is already in the price, but the big ‘fortune making’ opportunity lies in the small & midcap space, Gautam Shah is the Founder and Chief Strategist at Goldilocks Premium Research said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.

A lot of bad news is in the price, and the fortune making opportunity for investors is in the small & midcap space. The Nifty50 has been in a bear market for 2.5 months, but mid & the smallcap pocket have been in the bear market since 2015,” said Shah.

“A lot of midcaps have corrected significantly in the recent market fall. I think there is a great opportunity in the mid and smallcap segment if someone has a timeframe of 3-5 years,” he said.

Gautam Shah
Founder and Chief Strategist|Goldilocks Premium Research.

Shah further added that I see many names going 2x, 3x or 5x, if investors have a time frame of 3-5 years.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)  

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2020 05:39 pm

tags #Gautam Shah #midcaps #Podcast #smallcaps #The Market podcast

