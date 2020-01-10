App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Midcaps join the party as pre-Budget rally kicks off

Tune in to The Market Podcast to know all about the action on D-Street this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With a pre-Budget rally starting to take shape, mid and small-cap stocks saw a jump this week.

In this week's The Market Podcast, CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal tells Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair that the resurgence could have been the result of the turn of the New Year, as fund managers reviewed their portfolios.

They also discussed the continuing participation of retail and high net worth investors alike.

Close

Going forward, expectations remain high from Budget 2020, especially on a cut in personal income taxes and higher government spending to revive the economy.

Next week, the market will be reacting to many earnings announcements including Infosys, Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank and TCS.

Tune in The Market Podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 06:27 pm

#Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

