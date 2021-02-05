MARKET NEWS

The Market Podcast | Krishna Kumar Karwa of Emkay Global highlights 3 sectors for decade post Budget 2021

The investors don’t have to rejig the portfolio entirely but yes incremental allocation towards equities can begin now and there are some sector that one could go overweight now such as banks, NBFC, Infra etc., says Karwa.

Kshitij Anand
February 05, 2021 / 05:15 PM IST

The Budget 2021 was unprecedented and one should access it on the basis of three important parameters – continuity, direction, and momentum, Krishna Kumar Karwa, Managing Director - Emkay Global Financial Services said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

But, there are some sectors which might not benefit from Budget but have been performing such as IT. Sectors that are likely to shine in the next 10 years include sectors like Internet-based companies, the real estate sector, etc.

But, there are some sectors which might not benefit from Budget but have been performing such as IT. Sectors that are likely to shine in the next 10 years include sectors like Internet-based companies, the real estate sector, etc.

Internet-based companies are the new disruptors. Anything where you have a digital presence and if you feel that those companies are in a position to disrupt and can grow exponentially are the ones to invest in.

Real Estate sector has gone through 7-8 years of consolidation and is now poised for a takeoff. The whole sector will do better such as developers, building material companies, and housing finance companies.

And, lastly, China +1 strategy. Karwa sees a huge opportunity in specialty chemical, and manufacturing sectors are likely to benefit the most.
 (Tune into the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Moneycontrol podcast #Nifty #Portfolio allocaton #Sensex #The Market podcast
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:15 pm

