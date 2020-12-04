PlusFinancial Times
The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

Travel and tourism as a theme should pick momentum in the next couple of quarters.
Kshitij Anand
Dec 4, 2020 / 05:19 PM IST

The year 2020 was the year of change in trend and the momentum is likely to continue in sectors such as IT and Pharma while the big contra bet could turn out to be in the ‘Leisure Travel’ space, says Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers Ltd in the Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

“In terms of sectors, IT and Healthcare sectors have gained almost 40-50% recently, and the recent management commentary, especially from the pharma space, suggest that the outlook for revenue growth and profit margin is decent which is given by domestic formulation market,” says Shah.

He further added that the US generic market is witnessing a stable pricing environment. All the above factors suggest that pharma will continue to do well. Among the contra bet, Shah is of the view that travel which is the beaten-down sector of 2020 should pick up pace in 2021.

Travel and tourism as a theme should pick momentum in the next couple of quarters and particularly leisure travel and tourism as a theme should come back with a vengeance.

 Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Also tune in to the Macro Minutes podcast for the latest on governance and policy.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Podcast #The Market podcast
first published: Dec 4, 2020 05:19 pm

