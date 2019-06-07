App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Investors remain cautious despite Sensex hitting record high

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks about what happened in the market this week and what investors should watch out for next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Jerome Anthony about how the market has remained cautious despite hitting record highs in the first week of June.

He adds that despite the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee cutting repo rate by 25 basis points, the impact of the rate cut will not be transmitted to customers immediately.

Close

Nair speaks of the problems being faced by the NBFC sector and the lack of buyers in the market and how investors should act now.

Tune in to find out what transpired in the market this past week.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #Market Edge #Podcast #stock markets #stocks #The Market podcast

