The Market Podcast | Investors remain cautious despite Sensex hitting record high

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks to Jerome Anthony about how the market has remained cautious despite hitting record highs in the first week of June.

He adds that despite the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee cutting repo rate by 25 basis points, the impact of the rate cut will not be transmitted to customers immediately.

Nair speaks of the problems being faced by the NBFC sector and the lack of buyers in the market and how investors should act now.