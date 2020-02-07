The Market Podcast | HNIs’ bet on small and mid-cap stocks starts paying off

The market recovered sharply this week, (February 3-7) after a disappointing reaction to the 2020 Union Budget. It was a good week for high-net-worth individuals who had bet on small and mid-cap stocks over the past two months as they earned decent returns.

In major news, RBI's Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep repo rates unchanged but made it easier for banks to increase lending to housing, auto and small businesses by reducing cost through a waive off on CRR. This would help banks and borrowers in big way and could boost the economy.

In this edition of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out how the markets fared this past week and what investors should look forward to in the upcoming week.