The Market Podcast: Geopolitical concerns, Indo-Pak tensions influence the market

Rakshita Madan

Hello & welcome to 'The Market Podcast'. We get you-up-to speed with all that transpired on Dalal Street during the week, in just under five minutes. I am Rakshita Madan.

After falling for 3 straight days, the benchmark indices closed in the green today. But it was the broader market that outperformed on strong breadth.

Joining me now is Moneycontrol's markets editor Kshitij Anand. Welcome Kshitij.

Q: The market has been seeing 2-step ahead, 1-step behind kind of moves. There have been geopolitical concerns, tensions across the border and many more factors. So what dominated on D-Street this week?

A: Yes, there has been many domestic as well as global concerns which weighed on the market sentiment this week.

Indian equity markets ended the week mildly positive in a news driven week led by India-Pakistan confrontation, stalemate over US-China trade talks and lack of progress at US President Donald Trump’s second meeting with North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

The Sensex and the Nifty were up about half a percent each. The broader market fared better, with the small cap index rising over 3 percent, indicating that risk aversion is falling.

Among other asset classes, rupee strengthened a little bit. Oil was flat and remains below the comfortable $70 level.

Analysts believe that the short-term outlook is bullish. The Nifty closed the week at 10,863. Chartists say that the next level to watch out for is 11,000.

However, markets will be closely watching developments around the India-Pakistan conflict and any escalation will prove to be a negative.

Q: It was an eventful week, Kshitij. So what were the important business and economic news?



Fiscal deficit touches 121.5% of full-year target in January



The December quarter GDP came at 6.6 percent, slowest in five quarters



Core sector growth fell to 19-month low of 1.8 percent in January



RBI removes Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank from PCA framework



US economy grew 2.9 per cent in Q4 2018, highest in 13 years





Kotak Mahindra Board approved raising the foreign shareholding limit to 45 percent from 43 percent.



Bharti Airtel board approved a Rs 32,000 crore fund raising plans via right issue, bond to pare its debt, which stands at Rs 1.06 lakh crore.



The Cabinet cleared Vodafone Idea right issue of Rs 25,000 crore.



Coal India rose sharply after brokerage Jefferies put out a strong buy on the stock, saying it has an upside of 44 percent.



A Reuters report, quoting sources, said Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal had agreed to step down as Chairman.



A: There was a lot of macro data in the past week.

Q: Now, before I let you go, do share with us what investors can look forward to in the coming week.

A: Next week is a truncated week, as markets will remain shut on Monday because of Mahashivratri.

The big announcement next week could come in the form of the dates for general elections.

Today, the chief election commissioner said the elections would be held ‘on time’. Expect to have a new government in place by May end.

In terms of macro data, the Nikkei Services PMI for Feb will come out on March 5.

Alright Kshitj, we will be looking out for all those triggers. Thanks for joining me.

With that it’s a wrap on this show. A very happy long weekend to our listeners, and do stay logged on to Moneycontrol.com for more news, views & updates.