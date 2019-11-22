App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Economy and stocks remain at odds

It remains to be seen whether domestic investors and foreign institutional investors continue to remain bullish, given the measures taken by the government to boost the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Sensex hit a record high of 40,816 points on November 20 despite poor macroeconomic data. With analysts stating that the trend is here to stay, it seems like the economy may after all have nothing to do with the current bull run.

What remains to be seen is whether domestic investors and foreign institutional investors continue to remain bullish, given that the measures taken by the government to boost the economy have little impact on uplifting sentiments.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair about what transpired in the market this past week (November 18-22).

Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 06:09 pm

