The Market Podcast | Double down on stocks if there is panic-selling on Budget Day

In this special edition of The Market Podcast ahead of the Budget 2020, host Jerome Anthony and Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair discuss how the markets could react to the announcements made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Nair feels that D-Street would be highly volatile as it has been during past Budget sessions, but adds that global factors including the coronavirus outbreak would continue to weigh on the Indian market.

He says that while the market would take some time to digest complete details, any panic-selling could present an opportunity to double down on stocks.