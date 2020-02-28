The Market Podcast | Coronavirus carnage on D-Street; is it time to buy yet?

Tune in to The Market Podcast with Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal to find out what transpired in the market this week.
It was black Friday on Dalal Street as the Sensex crashed 1,448.37. The carnage was attributed to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Mid cap, metal and IT stocks were primarily hit in India, which was also the case in global indices.
In this edition of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair and CNBC-TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal discuss the coronavirus impact on D-Street and what investors could do next.
Singhal explains how shares of selective pharma companies could grow depending on the cure they develop to eliminate the virus. Diagnostic and hospitals could also be a safe bet.
He also points out that the market is reacting to the ambiguity around earnings.Tune in to The Market Podcast to know more.
