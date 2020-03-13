The Market Podcast | A ‘stealth bear market' is upon us. These are your investment options

The week starting March 9 proved to be one of the worst for Dalal Street in a long time with the deadly coronavirus shaving nearly 13% off Nifty and 9% off the Sensex.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, host Santosh Nair and CNBC TV18 Stocks Editor Anuj Singhal discuss if the market rout has opened up any fresh buying opportunities or if it is still advisable to wait and watch.

Singhal compares the carnage to the 2008 financial crisis and suggests adding stocks on dips. He prefers IT stocks but stays cautious of banking stocks that have tumbled 40-50%.