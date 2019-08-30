The Market Podcast | A mega bank merger and GDP at over 6-year low - what will investors focus on?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of announcements on August 30 in an effort to meet the government's $5 trillion economy target over the next five years.

While the market rallied after she held a similar press conference on August 23, the same can be expected on September 3, when the market opens after the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Monday.

In the second presser, the FM said that PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be merged to create the second largest PSB after State Bank of India.

She added that the government would merge 10 PSBs, which will get a total of Rs 55,250 crore in recapitalisation, of which PNB would get Rs 16,000 crore.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Editor Santosh Nair about the market's reaction to the FM's announcements, what's the way forward for investors and what are the signs of an impending recession that economists across the world are talking about.

