The Market Podcast | A bad week for the Bulls as FIIs begin to sell

The market fell in all five trading sessions through the week. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) started selling stocks mostly due to the escalating trade war between the US and China.

On the other hand, numerous companies declared March quarter results, including key companies such as SBI, L&T, Bharti Airtel etc, which were decent as expected.

Tune in to The Market Podcast, as Moneycontrol editor Santosh Nair talks about what transpired in the market and what investors can expect in the next week.