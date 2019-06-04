App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | A bad week for the Bulls as FIIs begin to sell

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair gives his insights on what transpired on D Street this past week in this episode of The Market Podcast.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The market fell in all five trading sessions through the week. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) started selling stocks mostly due to the escalating trade war between the US and China.

On the other hand, numerous companies declared March quarter results, including key companies such as SBI, L&T, Bharti Airtel etc, which were decent as expected.

Tune in to The Market Podcast, as Moneycontrol editor Santosh Nair talks about what transpired in the market and what investors can expect in the next week.
First Published on May 10, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #business news #stock market #The Market podcast

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

