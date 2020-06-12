The Market Podcast | 7 ways to make your portfolio immune from COVID-19 related disruptions

The impact of COVID-19 on people, organisations and investors’ portfolio is still unfolding, but the idea is to have patience and remain invested despite slow growth environment, Rajesh Saluja, CEO & MD, ASK Wealth Advisors said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.

In the short term, the market is likely to remain volatile based on the news flow, but the idea is to remain invested, stick to the asset allocation plan, and if someone has liquidity at disposal, he/she should deploy the money in a staggered manner in the next 3-6 months to reap the benefits.

Here are seven ways in which investors can make their portfolio immune from COVID-related disruptions –

a) Do a review or test of your investments. Investors should check the quality of stocks in their portfolio and gauge the risk factor. Review and take a look and in case it needs to adjust then realign towards safer assets.b) The best things is to add money towards quality by taking advantage of the fall which we have seen in the markets.c) Always keep a long term view with respect to your investment.d) Do not stop your SIPs at any point in timee) Avoid to time the market, instead invest in the market regularlyf) Allocate money to Gold

g) Patience remains to be the key to battle any kind of virus

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

