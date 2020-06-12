The Market Podcast | 7 ways to make your portfolio immune from COVID-19 related disruptions

Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand talks to Rajesh Saluja, CEO & MD, ASK Wealth Advisors to find out the best way to go about investing in the stock market.
The impact of COVID-19 on people, organisations and investors’ portfolio is still unfolding, but the idea is to have patience and remain invested despite slow growth environment, Rajesh Saluja, CEO & MD, ASK Wealth Advisors said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.
In the short term, the market is likely to remain volatile based on the news flow, but the idea is to remain invested, stick to the asset allocation plan, and if someone has liquidity at disposal, he/she should deploy the money in a staggered manner in the next 3-6 months to reap the benefits.
Here are seven ways in which investors can make their portfolio immune from COVID-related disruptions –
b) The best things is to add money towards quality by taking advantage of the fall which we have seen in the markets.
c) Always keep a long term view with respect to your investment.
d) Do not stop your SIPs at any point in time
e) Avoid to time the market, instead invest in the market regularly
f) Allocate money to Gold
g) Patience remains to be the key to battle any kind of virus
(Tune in to the podcast for more)Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
