The Market Podcast | 2020 predictions: 11,000 is the best that Nifty can do; gold likely to outperform Sensex

The first half of 2020 was nothing less than a roller coaster ride for investors, and second half unlikely to be any different but what could shine or continue to shine would be Gold, Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.
Gold could outperform equities in 2020 because of these 5 reasons –
B) Availability of cheap funds or the global liquidity pumped in by central bankers. Some of the central bankers are also adding Gold to their kitty.
C) Uncertainty factors will also help yellow metal in gaining traction. Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 is likely to weigh on markets.
D) US-China trade war dispute
E) Global growth is still hazy.
Oza further added that if all the factors play out then the probability of Gold outperforming equities will be higher.
