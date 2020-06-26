App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:07 PM IST

The Market Podcast | 2020 predictions: 11,000 is the best that Nifty can do; gold likely to outperform Sensex

The first half of 2020 was nothing less than a roller coaster ride for investors, and second half unlikely to be any different but what could shine or continue to shine would be Gold.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The first half of 2020 was nothing less than a roller coaster ride for investors, and second half unlikely to be any different but what could shine or continue to shine would be Gold, Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.

Gold could outperform equities in 2020 because of these 5 reasons –

A) We are not comfortable with the valuations of global indices. To that extent, there is a threat of a potential correction in the global markets.
B) Availability of cheap funds or the global liquidity pumped in by central bankers. Some of the central bankers are also adding Gold to their kitty.
C) Uncertainty factors will also help yellow metal in gaining traction. Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 is likely to weigh on markets.
D) US-China trade war dispute

E) Global growth is still hazy.

Oza further added that if all the factors play out then the probability of Gold outperforming equities will be higher.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:07 pm

