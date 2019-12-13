App
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | 2019 bull run was most hated; all eyes on Budget 2020 for economic revival

Tune in to this special episode of The Market Podcast to catch all the highlights of what went down in the Indian stock market in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special edition of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair discusses how the market fared in 2019 with Stocks Editor at CNBC-TV18 Anuj Singhal. The duo also talk about what can be expected in 2020.

Major events that shaped the market this year include the comeback of Narendra Modi as the prime minister, the 2019 Union Budget and the Finance Ministry's decision to cut corporate tax rates. The market witnessed a bull run after these events, which ultimately helped it end the year at an all-time high.

Despite the market rally, the bull run of 2019 has been termed as one of the most-hated rallies, in Singhal's words, "Although the market is at an all-time high, it doesn't feel like it."

Nonetheless, 2020 could be a better year as two major events that investors would be looking forward to include the Union Budget 2020-21 and the general election in the US.

Tune in to The Market Podcast to know what went in the Indian stock market in 2019.

If you have any query or suggestions please do mail us on mcpodcast@nw18.com

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 07:46 pm

