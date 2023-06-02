English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    The Giving Economy | Unusual Suspects

    For grantmaking to be effective and lead to sustainable impact, philanthropists must have a well-thought-out, cogent, decision-making framework. How far is India’s philanthropy ecosystem from getting there? Which emerging sectors are in the critical need of philanthropy and what are the complexities of the giving ecosystem in India? How can young entrepreneurs contribute to society? In this episode, Amitabh Jaipuria, CEO at Accelerate India Philanthropy, delves deep into the theme. Tune in!

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

    unusual suspects

    Even with India’s history of giving and rapid wealth creation in the last few decades, challenges that have inhibited Indian philanthropy include a trust deficit between new philanthropists and the impact sector, the parochial nature of giving, and programmatic giving that doesn’t lead to system-wide impact. One of the key challenges is the ability, or rather the lack of it, for informed decision making for impactful philanthropy. Grantmaking is often a starting point for many individuals as they embark on their giving journey.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Entrepreneur #India #Philanthropy #Podcast
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 12:33 pm