The Game Changers Summit 2022: Innovation In Agriculture & Dairy Farming

Moneycontrol News
Aug 24, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

[Partnered] [Vivriti Presents The Game Changer Summit 2022 In Partnership With CNBC-TV18] This is a space where pathbreakers meet path makers and innovation can provide inspiration. As part of the summit, Vivriti and CNBC-TV18 bring to you series of podcasts, a celebration of impactful stories of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's Journey, Objectives & The Game Changer Summit 2022.

Ranjith Mukundan, CEO & Co-Founder, Stellapps Technologies also talks about his entrepreneurial journey, company objectives, challenges in dairy farming, Stellapps SmartMoo IoT Platform, dairy farming evolution with tech intervention & how his company is helping smallholder farmers to become micro entrepreneurs.

Mayank Dhanuka, Co-Founder & Director, Origo Commodities shares his insights on his company’s objectives, challenges in agriculture, role of technology in agriculture, institutionalised financing in commodity supply chain.

first published: Aug 24, 2022 01:05 pm
