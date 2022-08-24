The Game Changers Summit 2022: Innovation In Agriculture & Dairy Farming

In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's Journey, Objectives & The Game Changer Summit 2022.

Ranjith Mukundan, CEO & Co-Founder, Stellapps Technologies also talks about his entrepreneurial journey, company objectives, challenges in dairy farming, Stellapps SmartMoo IoT Platform, dairy farming evolution with tech intervention & how his company is helping smallholder farmers to become micro entrepreneurs.

Mayank Dhanuka, Co-Founder & Director, Origo Commodities shares his insights on his company’s objectives, challenges in agriculture, role of technology in agriculture, institutionalised financing in commodity supply chain.