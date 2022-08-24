English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    The Game Changers Summit 2022: Innovation In Agriculture & Dairy Farming

    [Partnered] [Vivriti Presents The Game Changer Summit 2022 In Partnership With CNBC-TV18] This is a space where pathbreakers meet path makers and innovation can provide inspiration. As part of the summit, Vivriti and CNBC-TV18 bring to you series of podcasts, a celebration of impactful stories of innovation and entrepreneurship.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

    In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's Journey, Objectives & The Game Changer Summit 2022.

    Ranjith Mukundan, CEO & Co-Founder, Stellapps Technologies also talks about his entrepreneurial journey, company objectives, challenges in dairy farming, Stellapps SmartMoo IoT Platform, dairy farming evolution with tech intervention & how his company is helping smallholder farmers to become micro entrepreneurs.

    Mayank Dhanuka, Co-Founder & Director, Origo Commodities shares his insights on his company’s objectives, challenges in agriculture, role of technology in agriculture, institutionalised financing in commodity supply chain.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #agriculture #dairy farming #innovation #Moneycontrol #Podcast
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 01:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.