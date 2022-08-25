The Game Changers Summit 2022: How To Power India’s SMEs Through Technology
Vivriti presents The Game Changer Summit 2022 In Partnership With CNBC-TV18. This is a space where pathbreakers meet path makers and innovation can provide inspiration. As part of the Summit, Vivriti and CNBC-TV18 bring to you series of podcasts, a celebration of impactful stories of innovation and entrepreneurship.
August 25, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST
In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's journey, objectives & The Game Changer Summit 2022. Rishi Vasudev, Co-Founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs also talks about his entrepreneurial journey, company objectives, growth dynamics of India’s fashion industry, G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ relationship with its technology providers , its diverse brand portfolio & criteria for selecting brands & future trends in India's Fashion Industry. Deepak Jain, Co-Founder, FlexiLoans shares his insights on his company’s objectives, his entrepreneurial journey, challenges faced in MSME sector, new trends in the Tech Space, role Of Fintechs in the MSME sector & UPI payment journey in India.