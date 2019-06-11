App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech mate | Sony skips, eyes on Microsoft: What gamers can expect from E3 this year

Electronic Entertainment Expo is much awaited this year with major publishers showing promising content.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the Electronic Entertainment Expo aka E3 staring from June 11 to 14, the gaming community is excited to see what major publishers like Microsoft and Nintendo bring this year.

Considering Sony is not participating in E3 citing that it is too late to be part of the trading event this year, major games like Death Stranding, Last of us 2 will not be seen.

However, the gaming community awaits news on CD Projekt Red's much awaited game Cyberpunk 2077.

Listen to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #gaming #Podcast #Tech mate podcast #video games

