Tech Mate podcast | FaceApp and the privacy issues you should know about

With over 100 million downloads, FaceApp is taking over the mobile app space rapidly. The #FaceAppChallenge is trending across the world, with many Indian celebrities posting images of themselves in an older avatar.

The AI face editor app that determines how you would look when you grow older or even as a different gender has some major privacy issues. The question here arises, are users aware of its dangers?

In this episode of Tech Mate, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to Yash Kadakia, founder of Security Brigade Infosec, to find out more about privacy issues behind FaceApp and how users can protect their data from such apps.