App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mate podcast | FaceApp and the privacy issues you should know about

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to Yash Kadakia, founder of Security Brigade Infosec, to find out what are the privacy issues behind FaceApp and how users can protect their data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With over 100 million downloads, FaceApp is taking over the mobile app space rapidly. The #FaceAppChallenge is trending across the world, with many Indian celebrities posting images of themselves in an older avatar.

The AI face editor app that determines how you would look when you grow older or even as a different gender has some major privacy issues. The question here arises, are users aware of its dangers?

Close

In this episode of Tech Mate, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Sankaran talks to Yash Kadakia, founder of Security Brigade Infosec, to find out more about privacy issues behind FaceApp and how users can protect their data from such apps.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 08:09 pm

tags #App Privacy Protection #FaceApp #Podcast #Tech mate podcast

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.