Tech Mate Podcast | Can Samsung M40 outclass Xiaomi in dominant mid-range smartphone segment?

Samsung has launched as many as eight devices in sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone category in the first half of 2019. This range is dominated by Xiaomi with its popular Redmi Note series. The South Korean tech giant is facing stiff competition from similar device-makers such as Realme and Honor. But, the question remains whether the Galaxy M40 will change the game for Samsung in this segment?

In this episode of the TechMate Podcast, Pranav Hegde talks to Firstpost Tech Editor Ankit Vengurlekar to find out what's the big fight in the sub-Rs 20,000 category all about.