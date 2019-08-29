Tech Mate podcast | Are smartwatches the next go-to device after smartphones?

While smartphones are a need for every individual, people are now keen on getting a smartwatch or a fitness band as an accessory.

As people are becoming more fitness conscious, the option of having pin-point accurate health data is attaining importance. This is made easy with a smartwatch that offers features such as step count, heart rate monitoring and ECG. That apart, the ability to take calls and change music via a smartwatch gives it an additional edge as a smartphone accessory.