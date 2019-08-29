Tech Mate podcast | Are smartwatches the next go-to device after smartphones?

Pranav Hedge explains the smartwatch and fitness band market and its growing popularity.
While smartphones are a need for every individual, people are now keen on getting a smartwatch or a fitness band as an accessory.
As people are becoming more fitness conscious, the option of having pin-point accurate health data is attaining importance. This is made easy with a smartwatch that offers features such as step count, heart rate monitoring and ECG. That apart, the ability to take calls and change music via a smartwatch gives it an additional edge as a smartphone accessory.
In this episode of Tech Mate, Moneycontrol's Nilanjan Dey talks to Pranav Hegde to know all about the smartwatches market and how fitness bands are becoming the most popular smartphone accessory.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:42 pm