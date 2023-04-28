Tech Mahindra & Wipro disappoint Street, Godrej Consumer helps Raymond become debt free | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about Wipro and Tech Mahindra's Q4 performance, Raymond and Godrej Consumer Products FMCG deal and Axis Bank's loss in March quarter. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Naveen KR, smallcase manager and senior director of Windmill Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
