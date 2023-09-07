TCS strategic investment, Biocon and Lupin in focus & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today from TCS strategic investment to global market setup. Also catch Chetan Thacker, Senior Vice President - Portfolio Manager, ASK Investment Managers in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
September 07, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!