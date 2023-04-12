TCS Q4 preview, Delta Corp, Venus Pipes & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about IMF lowering global growth forecast, Delta Corp's poor Q4 earnings performance, Ashish Kacholia picking stake in Venus Pipes and what insurance houses bought/sold in March (with additional inputs from Kaushal Shroff). Also, catch Shreesh Biradar of Trendlyne in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
April 12, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST