Small, Beautiful & Strong | Cash Burn

Welcome to the special podcast series -Small, Beautiful & Strong- that dives deep into how India’s small and medium businesses have reorganised through technological innovation and other improvements.

This episode examines how small businesses have managed to find economical ways, aided by appropriate technologies and practices, to tide over the uncertain times.

This series is brought to you by Moneycontrol in association with Dell Technologies. Contact a Dell Technologies Advisor today at

www.dell.co.in/work

or call 1800 425 4001