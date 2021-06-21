MARKET NEWS

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

In the pilot episode of Small, Beautiful & Strong, we examine the path for small businesses to the “new normal” powered by the engines of technology and digitisation.

June 21, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST

Welcome to the special podcast series -Small, Beautiful & Strong- that dives deep into how India’s small and medium businesses have reorganised through technological innovation and other improvements.

In this episode we examine the path for small businesses to the “new normal” powered by the engines of technology and digitisation.

This series is brought to you by Moneycontrol in association with Dell Technologies. Contact a Dell Technologies Advisor today at www.dell.co.in/work or call 1800 425 4001

 
TAGS: #Beautiful and Strong Podcast #Dell Technologies #E-commerce #online shopping #Podcast #Small Beautiful and Strong #Technology
first published: Jun 21, 2021 05:00 pm

