Simply Save podcast | Why are Franklin Templeton investors angry? Their lawyers explain

Kayezad Adajania talks to the two lawyers who have taken the fight all the way to the doorstep of Franklin Templeton.
The Gujarat High Court has issued a stay order on the e-voting process in which investors could have voted for or against the winding up of the Franklin Templeton's funds.
On the other hand, the Delhi High Court has sent a notice to the fund house, Sebi and the trustees of the fund house seeking an explanation. What do the petitioners want? Why are the petitioners angry? Is it right for a few investors to get a stay order on redemptions when there are many other investors involved?
In this episode, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Paritosh Gupta and Abhinav Shrivastava, the two lawyers who have taken the fight all the way to the doorstep of Franklin Templeton.
