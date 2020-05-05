Simply Save podcast | RBI cancels CKP Cooperate Bank's license: Will depositors finally get deposit insurance claim?

On March 2, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the licence of Mumbai-based CKP Co-operative Bank, citing that it had become unstable. The move came against the backdrop of the PMC and Yes Bank crises.

In this episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Preeti Kulkarni explains to Keerthana Tiwari how the RBI decision will affect depositors, and what they can do to mitigate damage.

