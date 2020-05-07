Simply Save podcast | Your money and COVID-19: How can insurance take care of you in pandemic times

May 7, 4:15 PM Kayezad Adajania explains how insurance is the most important instrument in these times.
Insurance is an important part of your financial planning, especially during these pandemic times when a medical emergency may occur.
In this special episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania tells us how we can make use of this instrument.
Tune in to the Your money and COVID-19 series for more.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 7, 2020 04:23 pm