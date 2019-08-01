App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Worried the NBFC crisis is affecting your debt fund investments?

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania gets in conversation with debt market expert Joydeep Sen to get answers for questions that are troubling investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Numerous investors are worried that their debt fund investments could be at risk due to the NBFC crisis. Many are unsure whether they should take the crisis as an opportunity and invest further or pull out their money before it’s too late.

If you're sailing in the same boat, here's help at hand. In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania gets in conversation with debt market expert Joydeep Sen to get answers for questions that are troubling investors.

Listen to the Simply Save podcast for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #debt funds #ILFS #NBFC crisis #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.