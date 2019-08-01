Simply Save podcast | Worried the NBFC crisis is affecting your debt fund investments?

Numerous investors are worried that their debt fund investments could be at risk due to the NBFC crisis. Many are unsure whether they should take the crisis as an opportunity and invest further or pull out their money before it’s too late.

If you're sailing in the same boat, here's help at hand. In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania gets in conversation with debt market expert Joydeep Sen to get answers for questions that are troubling investors.