you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Why Kotak MF's Harsha Upadhyaya prefers own research over trusting CEOs

Harsha Upadhyaya tells Kayezad Adajania about his experience with company background checks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fund managing can be a disaster if a manager only relies on excel worksheets and company annual reports.

In a candid chat on Moneycontrol’s Simply Save podcast, Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer at Kotak Mutual Fund, tells us that it is important for fund managers to get out of their offices, and personally meet the management and their competitors to get the company’s true picture.

He also talks about why it is important not to blindly believe in the company's CEO.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast with Moneycontrol's Kayezad E Adajania.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #fund managers #Kotak Mutual Fund #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

