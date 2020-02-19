Simply Save podcast | Why Kotak MF's Harsha Upadhyaya prefers own research over trusting CEOs

Harsha Upadhyaya tells Kayezad Adajania about his experience with company background checks.
Fund managing can be a disaster if a manager only relies on excel worksheets and company annual reports.
In a candid chat on Moneycontrol’s Simply Save podcast, Harsha Upadhyaya, chief investment officer at Kotak Mutual Fund, tells us that it is important for fund managers to get out of their offices, and personally meet the management and their competitors to get the company’s true picture.
He also talks about why it is important not to blindly believe in the company's CEO.
Tune in to the Simply Save podcast with Moneycontrol's Kayezad E Adajania.
