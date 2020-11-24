PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Why ESG investing is gaining popularity?

Ravi Kumar TV, co-founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services talks with Jash Kriplani of Moneycontrol on various aspects of ESG investing and why investors should closely track the performance of this theme

Fund houses are launching a bunch of ESG funds. These funds seek to invest in companies that are responsibly-run and are mindful of the environment and social impact of their businesses, and also follow high standards of corporate governance.

While the trend is now generating interest in India, globally, it is already a big driver for institutional flows.

Large institutional investors want to only invest in companies that follow sustainable business models. This is also why ESG investing is known as sustainable investing.

Fund managers are of the view that companies that follow sustainable business models, can deliver profitability over the long-term.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on ESG investing, with more institutional investors taking sustainable investing seriously.

But, can ESG investing help you with your investment returns? Or are you better-served by sticking with regular diversified equity funds?

In this podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani speaks with Ravi Kumar TV, co-founder of Gaining Ground Investment Services, to find out more about ESG investing.
