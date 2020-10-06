Simply Save podcast | Why don’t people make money from their investments?

Building your wealth from your investments should be easy if only we as investors practice discipline. But sometimes, we make mistakes.

In this episode of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Mrin Agarwal, Founder Director of Finsafe India. She says that aside from just following past returns, sometimes investors expect investments to go up and up and up; in a linear fashion.

In reality, risk and return go hand in hand and we should handle our expectations accordingly. Preparing financial goals are necessary, but Agarwal is now coming around to the view that even a vision statement is also required. This would remind you of what your path ahead is, at all times. Mrin also gives us handy tips on how to try our best to profit from our investments.