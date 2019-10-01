App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Want to know the secrets of value investing?

S. Naren, Executive director and Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd, talks about the Value Strategy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Typically, we look for stocks that show promise and are expected to grow in value over time. But fund managers also like to pick stocks which seem to be out of favour. These are typically available at very low prices but call for a lot of patience. What attracts fund managers to such stocks? What’s there to gain?

In this first episode of Simply Save season 4, Lisa Pallavi Barbora on behalf of Moneycontrol talks to S. Naren, Executive director and Chief Investment Officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd, to find out more about the Value strategy.

Tune in to Simply Save more.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save Season 4

