you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | These alternate assets can fetch you high returns, but watch out for risks

Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad E. Adajania talks to Prateek Pant, Head Products and Solutions at Sanctum Wealth Management, to find out all about these alternative assets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apart from equity and debt, alternate assets like infrastructure trusts and real estate investment trusts are now available in India. Although in their nascent stage, these instruments provide an alternative for investors to hold assets which were not available earlier.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, which is brought to you by HDFC Mutual Fund, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad E. Adajania talks to Prateek Pant, Head Products and Solutions at Sanctum Wealth Management, to find out what these alternative assets are about and how investors can use them to make money.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save Season 3

