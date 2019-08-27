Simply Save podcast | These alternate assets can fetch you high returns, but watch out for risks

Apart from equity and debt, alternate assets like infrastructure trusts and real estate investment trusts are now available in India. Although in their nascent stage, these instruments provide an alternative for investors to hold assets which were not available earlier.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, which is brought to you by HDFC Mutual Fund, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad E. Adajania talks to Prateek Pant, Head Products and Solutions at Sanctum Wealth Management, to find out what these alternative assets are about and how investors can use them to make money.

1 year at Rs 289