Simply Save podcast | The Franklin Templeton case: Benefit to investors or an unnecessary delay?

On 8 June, the Gujarat High Court dismissed the petition to set aside the stay order on the e-voting process which was to have begun today. The stay order stands and the Court said that no winding up of the schemes can begin till the Sebi's forensic audit report is made public.

What does this mean for the investors? The resolution has surely got delayed but would the delay benefit investors? Or are we losing precious time here?

In this Simply Save episode, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania caught up with Deepak Chhabria, CEO and Director, Axiom Financial Services to know more.