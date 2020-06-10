App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | The Franklin Templeton case: Benefit to investors or an unnecessary delay?

The Court said that no winding up of the schemes can begin till the Sebi's forensic audit report is made public.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On 8 June, the Gujarat High Court dismissed the petition to set aside the stay order on the e-voting process which was to have begun today. The stay order stands and the Court said that no winding up of the schemes can begin till the Sebi's forensic audit report is made public.

What does this mean for the investors? The resolution has surely got delayed but would the delay benefit investors? Or are we losing precious time here?

In this Simply Save episode, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania caught up with Deepak Chhabria, CEO and Director, Axiom Financial Services to know more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:13 am

