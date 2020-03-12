App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Tax Special: How the right insurance policies can help you save taxes

Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni who tells us how to choose the perfect insurance policies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At this time of the year, we see a shedload of insurance agents pushing their insurance policies onto the customers. Is this a good time for you to get insured? Or will this lead you into a trap that may make you end up paying heavy premiums every year? Yes and No.

As much as people are in a rush to get tax benefits, it is very important to do proper research before getting into anything long term especially when there are high annual premiums involved.

Close

In this special edition of Simply Save, Our host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol’s Preeti Kulkarni who tells us how to choose the perfect insurance policies.

Tune in to Simply Save for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.