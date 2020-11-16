Simply Save podcast | Should you get carried away and make large investments in mid-cap and small-cap schemes?

Mutual fund investors have been largely taking money off the table from equity schemes even as stocks markets have made strong gains. Equity schemes saw net outflows of Rs 2,724 crore in October.

However, the sentiments in equity markets have improved in recent months. There is already talk of a vaccine for Covid-19.

Fund houses have lined-up a range of new equity fund offerings. For example, mutual fund investors can now take exposure to a healthcare index fund that gives them a mix of global healthcare and domestic healthcare stocks.

There are also a range of new thematic and sector funds that are being launched by different fund houses. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which didn’t get much attention earlier, are now seeing interest.

Still, there are differing views on what investors should be doing in the current environment. Should they take money off the table, or continue with their existing investments? Are markets overheated or just warming up for a longer rally?

Certain economic indicators are showing signs of recovery in domestic economy. But should you still hold on and watch out for more signs?

In this podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani speaks with Mahesh Patil, who is the chief investment officer-equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, and oversees over Rs 85,000 crore of equity investments for the fund house.