PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Should you get carried away and make large investments in mid-cap and small-cap schemes?

Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer-equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund talks to Jash Kriplani of Moneycontrol, about how investors should handle their equity investments and what they can expect in current environment.

Moneycontrol News

Mutual fund investors have been largely taking money off the table from equity schemes even as stocks markets have made strong gains. Equity schemes saw net outflows of Rs 2,724 crore in October.

However, the sentiments in equity markets have improved in recent months. There is already talk of a vaccine for Covid-19.

Close

Fund houses have lined-up a range of new equity fund offerings. For example, mutual fund investors can now take exposure to a healthcare index fund that gives them a mix of global healthcare and domestic healthcare stocks.

There are also a range of new thematic and sector funds that are being launched by different fund houses. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which didn’t get much attention earlier, are now seeing interest.

Still, there are differing views on what investors should be doing in the current environment. Should they take money off the table, or continue with their existing investments? Are markets overheated or just warming up for a longer rally?

Certain economic indicators are showing signs of recovery in domestic economy. But should you still hold on and watch out for more signs?

In this podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani speaks with Mahesh Patil, who is the chief investment officer-equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, and oversees over Rs 85,000 crore of equity investments for the fund house.

Tune in to Simply Save podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 16, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.