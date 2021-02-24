English
Simply Save podcast | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Factor in your EPF contributions, avoid borrowing to make tax-saver investments

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST

The last date for making tax-saver investments for financial year 2020-21 is just a month away. March 31 is your last chance to utilise all tax benefits available under section 80C, 80D and so on, if you have chosen the older, with-deductions tax regime. Many tend to make some common mistakes every year in the rush to complete this exercise. To discuss some common mistakes that you must avoid during this period, tune in to Simply Save podcast with Preeti Kulkarni and Keerthana Tiwari.​
Moneycontrol News
#Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Feb 24, 2021 02:28 pm

