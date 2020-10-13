172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|simply-save-podcast-paid-excess-tax-due-to-fewer-deductions-make-up-for-it-while-filing-tax-returns-5958751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Paid excess tax due to fewer deductions? Make up for it while filing tax returns

Preeti Kulkarni explains how to go about claiming these tax breaks now.

Moneycontrol News

The annual income tax return filing season is here. It has arrived later than usual as the due date for filing returns was pushed to November 30 because of COVID-19.

It may be a tedious exercise, but also provides an opportunity to avail of tax deductions that you might have missed claiming while submitting investments declarations to your employer in January or February. This year, the due date for filing tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 was extended from July 31 to November 30, 2020.

Close

To understand how to go about claiming these tax breaks now, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Preeti Kulkarni from the Moneycontrol personal finance team.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #income tax filing #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.