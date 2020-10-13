Simply Save podcast | Paid excess tax due to fewer deductions? Make up for it while filing tax returns

The annual income tax return filing season is here. It has arrived later than usual as the due date for filing returns was pushed to November 30 because of COVID-19.

It may be a tedious exercise, but also provides an opportunity to avail of tax deductions that you might have missed claiming while submitting investments declarations to your employer in January or February. This year, the due date for filing tax returns for the financial year 2019-20 was extended from July 31 to November 30, 2020.

To understand how to go about claiming these tax breaks now, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Preeti Kulkarni from the Moneycontrol personal finance team.