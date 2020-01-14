App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Numbers aren’t everything; corporate governance is cyclical

Tune in to season 5 of Simply Save to find out the secrets of fund managers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Going beyond balance sheets is crucial for a good stock picker. Especially for a newly listed company, we need to observe at least one bull and bear cycle to judge the company, says Sankaran Naren, Chief Investment Officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management. He also says that one of the biggest lessons in his 30-year experience is that corporate governance is cyclical.

In a candid conversation with Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E. Adajania on the Simply Save podcast, Naren also talks about other methods through which fund managers get to know information about companies - who to talk to during factory visits, what questions to ask the promoter and all the interactions with others in the ecosystem.

Tune in to season 5 of Simply Save to find out the secrets of fund managers.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #fund management #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast #Simply Save season 5

