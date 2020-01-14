Simply Save podcast | Numbers aren’t everything; corporate governance is cyclical

Tune in to season 5 of Simply Save to find out the secrets of fund managers.
Going beyond balance sheets is crucial for a good stock picker. Especially for a newly listed company, we need to observe at least one bull and bear cycle to judge the company, says Sankaran Naren, Chief Investment Officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management. He also says that one of the biggest lessons in his 30-year experience is that corporate governance is cyclical.
In a candid conversation with Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E. Adajania on the Simply Save podcast, Naren also talks about other methods through which fund managers get to know information about companies - who to talk to during factory visits, what questions to ask the promoter and all the interactions with others in the ecosystem.Tune in to season 5 of Simply Save to find out the secrets of fund managers.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.