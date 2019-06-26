Simply Save podcast | Moneycontrol answers listener questions on investing

In season 1 of the Simply Save podcast series, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania discussed life stage financial planning, starting from those in their '20s to the '60s and provided tips on how best they should manage their finances.

In season 2, Adajania spoke about special situations, where people have to manage two homes, those who are getting divorced, or have a child with special needs etc.

Keen listeners of our podcast sent us a number of queries, which were relayed to our PF editor. Here are some of the most important queries answered.