Simply Save podcast | Millennial, you want to get rich? Start saving at 25

Rome wasn’t built in a day. Similarly, you cannot get rich overnight. It is hard work and you’ve got to make some sacrifices.

In this Simply Save episode brought to you by HDFC Mutual Fund, Shyamali Basu, senior vice-president and head – products and marketing at HDFC Mutual Fund, talks to Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania about some great ways to start saving early on the path of some great financial savings that every millennial can enjoy later.

Rs 599 for first year