you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Married and living in different cities? Money tips to help you manage

Kayezad Adajania speaks to Vaibhavi Khanwalkar about the financial factors that need to be taken care of.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Long-distance marriages have become common today as many couples, in order to pursue their careers, live in different cities. But when you're in such a situation, you'd realise that maintaining two households is no easy task, especially when you have to travel frequently to meet each other.

So how should you plan to ensure you manage two home efficiently? In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania tells Vaibhavi Khanwalkar how couples living in different cities should manage their finances.

Tune in to find out more.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #personal finance #Podcast #Saving money #Simply Save podcast

