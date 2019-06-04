Simply Save podcast | Married and living in different cities? Money tips to help you manage

Long-distance marriages have become common today as many couples, in order to pursue their careers, live in different cities. But when you're in such a situation, you'd realise that maintaining two households is no easy task, especially when you have to travel frequently to meet each other.

So how should you plan to ensure you manage two home efficiently? In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania tells Vaibhavi Khanwalkar how couples living in different cities should manage their finances.