Simply Save podcast | Management and culture is what makes a company great

What’s common between N. Chandrasekaran (Tata Group chairman), Rajeev Jain (MD of Bajaj Finance), Romesh Sobti (MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank), Pratik Pota (CEO, Jubilant Foodworks) and Varun Berry (MD of Britannia), apart from their leadership roles?

According to Anup Maheshwari, Chief Investment Officer and Joint - Chief Executive Officer of IIFL Asset Management, their leadership quality and the culture they bring to their companies that have been transformational.

That’s the one quality, Anup finds most precious in a company when hunting for shares to buy; management and company culture.

