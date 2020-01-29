App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Management and culture is what makes a company great

In season 5 of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Kayezad E Adajania talks to fund managers to know more about such secrets and the subtle art of stock-picking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

What’s common between N. Chandrasekaran (Tata Group chairman), Rajeev Jain (MD of Bajaj Finance), Romesh Sobti (MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank), Pratik Pota (CEO, Jubilant Foodworks) and Varun Berry (MD of Britannia), apart from their leadership roles?

According to Anup Maheshwari, Chief Investment Officer and Joint - Chief Executive Officer of IIFL Asset Management, their leadership quality and the culture they bring to their companies that have been transformational.

That’s the one quality, Anup finds most precious in a company when hunting for shares to buy; management and company culture.

Tune in for more.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 02:57 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.