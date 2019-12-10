Simply Save podcast | It's time for an annual evaluation of your portfolio

Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania speaks to Mrin Agarwal about year-end evaluations of investments.
It's that time of the year when we are all planning to wind down, enjoy family time and maybe head out on a vacation. But it's also an ideal time to keep your portfolio in check.
Reviewing your goals, risk assessment, ensuring your portfolio is properly diversified, and calculating investment costs are some of the ways in which you can keep track of your investments.
In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Mrin Agarwal, Founder Director of Finsafe India, to find out all the parameters that one should look out for while evaluating their portfolio at the end of every year.
