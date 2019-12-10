App
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | It's time for an annual evaluation of your portfolio

Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania speaks to Mrin Agarwal about year-end evaluations of investments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It's that time of the year when we are all planning to wind down, enjoy family time and maybe head out on a vacation. But it's also an ideal time to keep your portfolio in check.

Reviewing your goals, risk assessment, ensuring your portfolio is properly diversified, and calculating investment costs are some of the ways in which you can keep track of your investments.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Mrin Agarwal, Founder Director of Finsafe India, to find out all the parameters that one should look out for while evaluating their portfolio at the end of every year.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #Podcast #portfolio evaluation #Simply Save podcast

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

