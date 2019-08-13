App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | It is important to start your retirement planning early, here's why

Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania explains how individuals should start investing early to lead a financially healthy retired life.

Most of us will hang up our boots someday in life. A great career could last 10, 20 or even 30 years, but a day will come when you have to retire. So what do you do after that? Remember your monthly salary has stopped. How would you meet your expenses now?

These are some questions that every individual should ask themselves. And the sooner, the better.

If you started investing as soon as you got your first salary, you'll probably have plenty of money to live a fruitful retired life. But what if you did not, or haven't started yet?

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, which is brought to you by HDFC Mutual Fund, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out the best manner to plan your retirement.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

You can also listen to the previous episode where Kayezad talks about five top habits of successful investors.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Podcast #retirement planning #Simply Save podcast #Simply Save Season 3

